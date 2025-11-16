/Economist article on Bushra Bibi Stokes row in Pakistan

Pakistan’s run of controversial politics has a new face at its centre—Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister Imran Khan. Bushra Bibi, who was convicted and sentenced to jail along with Khan in a graft case, is in the spotlight after an article in The Economist claimed that she exercised extraordinary spiritual and personal influence, not only over Khan during his tenure as Pakistan PM from 2018 to 2022, but also on key government decisions.