Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's sons have urged the Pakistani government to allow them to meet their ailing father, while expressing concern about his health report. Khan's sons Kasim and Sulaiman, who are currently in London, urged the Pakistani government to grant them visas as they have not seen their father since November 2022. They said that they applied for visas last month but have yet to receive a response. The request comes days after Khan's lawyer told Pakistan's Supreme Court that the ex-cricketer had lost significant vision in his right eye while in custody. However, a medical board set up by the Pakistani administration on Monday (Feb 16) said that the swelling had reduced after treatment and his vision had improved. This sparked another wave of protest by Khan's family and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

What has Imran Khan's sons requested?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking to Reuters, Khan's sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, said that they soke to their father on Feb 12 for the first time since September. They said that their father usually avoids discussing his health, but during the call he expressed frustration, saying he had been denied treatment for his eye for a few months. Kasim requested the administration to a proper medical facility and have access to his private doctors. Revealing that they have applied for visas last month, they said that “establishment is worried that if we go and see him it would create more noise.” "Maybe the establishment is worried that if we go and see him it would create more noise, and just more attention to his situation," Sulaiman said, when asked why there could be a delay. Reuters reported that the Pakistani embassy in London and Pakistan's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Kasim also mentioned that there were other pressing issues, including “his freedom, abiding by correct human rights processes and also the rule of law and just ensuring that he's allowed a proper, fair trial.” Kasim asked PTI supporters to “keep faith and keep fighting.”

What we know about Imran Khan's life in jail?

73-year-old Imran Khan is in jail since August 2023 after he was convicted in the Toshakhana corruption case. Since his 2022 ouster in a no-confidence vote, he has faced multiple cases. Some convictions have been suspended or overturned, with appeals pending. He denies wrongdoing. Recently Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar said to Pakistani Supreme Court that Khan is left with only 15 per cent vision in his right eye. The fact-finding report cited Khan as saying he had been complaining about "experiencing persistent blurred and hazy vision" since October 2025, but that jail authorities took no action. Safdar submitted his report after a two-hour meeting with Khan ordered by the Supreme Court, which set a February 16 deadline for authorities to allow Khan access to his personal physician for the report on his condition. In a statement, PTI demanded immediate and transparent implementation of the court's order, unrestricted access to qualified specialists, and an end to tactics that risk his life under custody.