The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, one of the world’s most well-known sled dog competitions, is longer this year due to a route change caused by a lack of snow, said a report by Associated Press.

The ceremonial start takes place on March 1 in Anchorage, Alaska, with the official restart scheduled for March 3 in Fairbanks. The altered route extends the race distance to over 1,100 miles (1,770 kilometres).

This year’s event sees only 33 mushers at the starting line, tying with 2023 for the smallest field in the race’s history. The number of participants has declined due to various challenges, including inflation, climate change, and pressure from animal rights groups.



History of Iditarod

The Iditarod, first held in 1973, marks its 53rd edition this year. It was originally conceived to honour the historic Iditarod Trail, a route used for freight and mail transport in Alaska. This year’s race also commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 1925 Serum Run, in which sled dog teams transported diphtheria serum to Nome, saving the town from an outbreak.

Each musher starts the race with at least 12 dogs and can have up to 16, meaning there could be as many as 528 dogs on the trail. During the ceremonial start, mushers are limited to eight dogs each, bringing the total to 264.

The race, traditionally described as a 1,000-mile event, has always varied in distance. The usual routes cover approximately 998 miles (1,606 kilometres) in odd-numbered years and 975 miles (1,569 kilometres) in even-numbered years. However, this year’s rerouting has extended the distance to 1,128 miles (1,815 kilometres), making it the longest Iditarod on record.

The dogs play a crucial role in enduring the harsh conditions of the race. To protect their paws from snow, ice, and freezing temperatures, they will use around 100,000 protective booties. Additionally, mushers rely on supply drops along the route, which include an estimated 180,000 pounds (81,647 kilograms) of dog food delivered to checkpoints.

The winner is expected to reach Nome approximately 10 days after the official restart in Fairbanks. The 2025 Iditarod continues to test the endurance of mushers and their sled dog teams while honouring Alaska’s sled dog racing tradition.