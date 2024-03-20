IDF confirms Houthi cruise missile entered Israeli territory for the first time

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that a cruise missile fired by the Iranian-backed Yemen-based Houthi rebels managed to penetrate the country’s air defence system for the first time and landed near the Israeli city of Eilat. This comes after the group’s spokesperson Yahya Sarea, on Tuesday (Mar 19) said that they had targeted the Israeli port city.

Houthi cruise missile hits Israeli territory

A “suspicious aerial target” from the direction of the Red Sea, which was later identified by the IDF as a cruise missile, landed in an open area near Eilat early Monday (Mar 18) morning.

However, the Israeli army did not specify the origins of the missile. Houthis later claimed responsibility for the attack. Israel has not reported any damage or injuries due to the incident.

WATCH | Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military troops raid Gaza's Al Shifa hospital The IDF also said that the missile was being tracked by the Air Force throughout the incident and has since launched an investigation.

The missile which hit Israeli territory on Sunday (Mar 17) night, as per the country’s media reports, marks the first time that a Houthi projectile has hit Israeli territory.

Also Read | Biden assures Netanyahu US not trying to push him out amid tensions over Rafah assault plan

Prior to the recent incident, all the missiles fired by the Houthis had been shot down, often by the United States-built Arrow 1 or 3 anti-ballistic missile defence system.

Houthi’s attacks amid ongoing war

Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas, triggered by the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack, Houthis have tried to strike Israel with ballistic missiles several times.

Houthi spokesperson, Sarea, on Tuesday, said that they targeted the Israeli port and resort city with winged missiles as well as a fuel tanker, MADO, in the Red Sea with a naval missile.

The Marshall-Islands flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker was heading to Singapore from Saudi Arabia, reported Reuters citing maritime shipping trackers.

The Yemen-based group described MADO as an American vessel. However, Equasis’ shipping database showed that it is owned by Greece-based Naftomar Shipping & Trading Co Ltd.

The Iranian-backed group, saying that they are acting in solidarity with Gazans amid the ongoing war, have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at ships in the Red Sea and disrupted international commercial shipping since mid-November.