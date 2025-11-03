The caskets containing the apparent remains of three dead hostages have been brought out of the Gaza Strip by troops, the Israeli military said on Sunday night. The bodies were escorted by the police to the L. Greenberg Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir in Tel Aviv for identification, a process that officials say may take up to two days. If the bodies are confirmed to belong to the hostages, it would mean that the mortal remains of eight dead hostages are still held in Gaza. Hamas has previously transferred remains that did not belong to any of the deceased hostages held in the Strip.

The Prime Minister of Israel shared information about the transfer in a series of posts on X, saying, “Israel has received, via the Red Cross, the coffins of 3 fallen hostages, which were handed over to an IDF and ISA force inside the Gaza Strip. They will be transferred to Israel, where they will be received in a military ceremony with the participation of the IDF Chief Rabbi.”

“They will then be transferred to the Health Ministry National Center of Forensic Medicine. Upon completion of the identification process, formal notification will be delivered to their families. All of the hostages' families have been updated accordingly, and our hearts are with them in this difficult hour. The effort to return our hostages is ongoing and will not cease until the last hostage is returned,” he added.

Earlier, the Red Cross notified the Israeli military that it has collected three caskets, with the apparent bodies of three deceased hostages, from Hamas in southern Gaza.

The Red Cross brought the caskets to IDF troops inside the Strip, where a small ceremony, led by a military rabbi, was held.

Hamas had said earlier that it would return the remains of three Gaza hostages at 8 pm Sunday, but the actual handover to the Red Cross happened around 9 pm.

The remains of three slain hostages crossed into Israeli territory on Sunday at around 9.30 pm.

On Friday, Hamas returned the partial remains of three people, though forensic testing revealed that they did not belong to any of the remaining hostages in Gaza.

Hamas said in a statement on Saturday that it had initially offered three samples from unidentified bodies to Israeli authorities for testing.