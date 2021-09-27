Iceland: Recount reverses landmark victory for gender equality

Iceland, on Sunday, celebrated what was called a landmark for gender equality in the North Atlantic Island nation by electing a female-majority parliament. However, this was before a recount which changed the outcome.

The initial vote count gave female candidates 33 seats in Iceland’s 63-seat parliament. The result would have made Iceland the first country in Europe to have more women than men in parliament.

A few hours later, the result was changed by a recount when female candidates were left with 30 seats, a tally previously reached at an election in 2016.

However, almost 48 per cent of the total is still the highest percentage of female lawmakers in Europe.

Iceland’s voting system is divided into six regions. The recount in western Iceland was held after there were questions about the number of ballots cast.

The mistakes have not been entirely explained but are attributed to human error.

In Saturday's vote, the three parties in the outgoing coalition government led by Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir won 37 seats. This is two more than the last election. They appear to continue to stay in power.

The breakthrough comes despite a poor outcome for parties on the left, where female candidates are more often frontrunners.