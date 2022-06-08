United States president Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden’s first wife – Kathleen Buhle – recounted her time with the Biden family in her new book “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing”. One of the major incidents mentioned in the book, which will be releasing next week, was the “fear of exclusion” that she went through after being denied Secret Service Protection when Biden was vice-president of the United States. This was before Buhle and Hunter Biden ended their marriage amid the latter’s highly public addiction problems and Buhle wrote that it made her feel like “an outsider” in the Biden family.

According to the book, the Secret Service met with members of the Biden family just before Biden was appointed vice-president and the agent explained that the security details will be provided to Hunter and her kids “throughout the day”. However, when it came to Buhle, the Secret Service said that she would only be “picked up and included in any plan” if there was “any type of emergency”.

“Suddenly, I felt embarrassed. I knew the Secret Service would be a part of this new life, but I didn’t know how. Did this mean I was less important than my husband and my kids? What I heard in his words: 'I was not truly a Biden': Hunter Biden's ex-wife makes startling revelation in new book,” Buhle wrote in the excerpt accessed by The Guardian.

Buhle wrote that she wanted Hunter to say no to the Secret Service, but Hunter refused.

“But he was unwavering. He was not going to forego Secret Service protection. ‘Kathleen, this is how it has always been. It isn’t personal. In-laws have never had protection,’ he said.”

