/'I was critical of him...': Trump lists reasons for Starmer's resignation: Did US president play any role in the decision?

US President Donald Trump has reacted to the resignation of British PM Kier Starmer saying that he messed up on a lot of things. Speaking to reporters in his Oval Office, Trump blamed Starmer for energy policy, immigration and also said that he was not good with NATO. Throughout his tenure as UK PM, Trump was critical about him and had publicly criticised him for not providing "adequate" support to US in its war against Iran and efforts to open the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping corridor.



"I was critical of him only because, as I told him, 'You're really messing up energy. You have windmills all over the place. In the meantime, you have the North Sea oil,' and they won't let anybody drill... The UK has a much better portion of the North Sea. They don't want to do it for environmental purposes... He was not good to us with NATO. He said, 'We can't use the island,' for a couple of weeks. Then he said, 'Well, but ultimately I gave it to you.' No, that was a bad move. That hurt him badly, but I wish him well. But he's got two problems. Energy and immigration. And crime." Hours before Starmer's resignation, Trump had wrote on Truth Social: “He [Starmer] failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!.”

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Starmer resigns

Starmer announced his decision to resign on June 22 after a month of leadership crisis in the Labour Party. He was facing increasing criticism from his own party and cabinet, and a challenge from his party colleague and rival Andy Burnham, who just won his way to the UK parliament with a thumping majority. Though, he had said that he would not “walk away”, he became the sixth UK PM to resign in just 10 years. “Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party,” he said in his resignation statement.

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