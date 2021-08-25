'I still have my Emmy(s)': Cynthia Nixon trolls Andrew Cuomo; Netizens react

WION Web Team
New York, United States Published: Aug 25, 2021, 10:20 PM(IST)

File photo of Cynthia Nixon. Photograph:( Twitter )

Cuomo had won an Emmy for his confident press conferences and other performance at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic

Disgraced former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, has been stripped of the Emmy he won for his primetime pandemic briefings.

This decision was taken after he had to resign from his post following allegations made against him regarding his involvement in several sexual harassment cases.

"The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York attorney general's report, and Andrew Cuomo's subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award," the organisation told news agency AFP. "His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward."

Cuomo had won an Emmy for his confident press conferences and other performance at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

While that was a big news in itself, Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon has brought the issue back to headlines, but for a different reason.

Nixon took to Twitter to take a dig at Cuomo and his Emmy loss. "The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s)," she tweeted.

She currently has two Emmys to her name for her roles in Sex and the City and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The two personalities had hit the battle ground in 2018 when the two competed for the same post, in which Nixon lost by nearly 30 points.

Twitter was divided over supporting Nixon after her tweet. Some people lent her support to her, saying, "You should run in the 2022 NY Governor's primary Cynthia, you have a decent chance of winning, you already have my vote, we need someone in NY with progressive ideas!"

However, others found this tweet a little harsh and uncalled for.

"Emmys doesn't mean anything about running a state government. Cuomo harrassment is terrible but a candidate needs some experience running such a important state besides Sex and the city," a user tweeted.

