'I still have my Emmy(s)': Cynthia Nixon trolls Andrew Cuomo; Netizens react

Disgraced former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, has been stripped of the Emmy he won for his primetime pandemic briefings.

This decision was taken after he had to resign from his post following allegations made against him regarding his involvement in several sexual harassment cases.

"The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York attorney general's report, and Andrew Cuomo's subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award," the organisation told news agency AFP. "His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward."

Cuomo had won an Emmy for his confident press conferences and other performance at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

While that was a big news in itself, Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon has brought the issue back to headlines, but for a different reason.

Nixon took to Twitter to take a dig at Cuomo and his Emmy loss. "The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s)," she tweeted.

The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s). — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) August 24, 2021

She currently has two Emmys to her name for her roles in Sex and the City and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The two personalities had hit the battle ground in 2018 when the two competed for the same post, in which Nixon lost by nearly 30 points.

Twitter was divided over supporting Nixon after her tweet. Some people lent her support to her, saying, "You should run in the 2022 NY Governor's primary Cynthia, you have a decent chance of winning, you already have my vote, we need someone in NY with progressive ideas!"

However, others found this tweet a little harsh and uncalled for.

"Emmys doesn't mean anything about running a state government. Cuomo harrassment is terrible but a candidate needs some experience running such a important state besides Sex and the city," a user tweeted.

I must be the only gay man alive that's NOT impressed with this. 🙄 https://t.co/WU37qtEORR — AJ -💉😷 (@AJRthe2nd) August 24, 2021

Because having Emmy(s) is a huge qualifier for being a Governor. Hasn't New York had enough of these @TheDemocrats clowns? https://t.co/RNP1Tipfhd — Derek_M. (@Derek__M) August 25, 2021

For playing make believe?! Seriously?! That's not the same as running a state. Cuomo wasn't capable of running the state. He was only qualified through nepotism. You're qualified of neither. https://t.co/7MPl0cQMh1 — Riggle OUT (@RiggleStark) August 25, 2021

You sore looser #CynthiaNixon, you didn't even come close to Albany. Your Emmy(s) didn't help. You are vindictive. Read the comments of your post. Yet trump's assults+ on women go unpunished. Shame on you @CynthiaNixon https://t.co/UbiiORfni4 — Angeliki Ikariada (@AngelikiAPG) August 25, 2021