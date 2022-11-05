I never did anything wrong': Trump's ally Tom Barrack not found guilty for acting as a foreign agent

Tom Barrack, chairman of Donald Trump's inaugural committee has not been found guilty on charges of using his powers to reach the Republican president to serve the interest of the UAE.

Barrack,75, has been serving as the inauguration committee chairman for a long time and is one of Trump's associates that have been charged with various offences.

Recently during the federal trial, he was not found guilty of serving as an unregistered agent for a foreign govt or false statements.

Barrack has always refuted the allegations. He said, "I never did anything wrong."

During the hearing, the US assistant attorney said that Barack served as the 'eyes,' 'ears,' and 'voice' for the Emirates to influence Trump's foreign policy. He continued by saying that he used power and connection in UAE to convince people to invest in the building he was making. The prosecutor cited the shady texts that Barrack was under Rashid Al-Malik's direction, the Guardian reported.

However, defence lawyer Randall Jackson claimed that Barrack made no effort to hide his relationship with Al-Malik.

Additionally, he stated that it "makes no sense" for his client to attempt to sabotage Trump's campaign in half of the UAE at the time of Trump's win. He participated in the campaign, perhaps to a fault, he is honest to his mates, the attorney claimed.

The chairman further gained attention by generating $107 million for the 2016 presidential elections. This event drew criticism for its extravagant spending and for attracting several foreign officials to influence the new administration.

