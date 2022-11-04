Donald Trump's clearest signal yet, might announce 2024 presidential run on November 14

Former United States president Donald Trump dropped the strongest hint so far about the prospects of him running for the presidency in 2024, his third run for the White House.

Meanwhile, US media reports mentioned that Trump might formally announce it on November 14. Some sources with direct knowledge of the matter told US-based media outlet ABC News that internal conversations about the timing, location and format of an announcement are "extremely fluid".

Meanwhile, on Thursday night in Iowa, Trump teased it by telling the crowd that he would "very, very, very probably do it again" in 2024. Ahead of the midterm elections next week, Trump was speaking at the first of four rallies in five days as he campaigns for Republican candidates.

During the rally, Trump said that "in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK? Very, very, very probably. Get ready. That's all I'm telling you. Very soon. Get ready. Get ready."

Meanwhile, the Republicans are confident as they anticipate big wins in midterm elections. They expect to flip the one state they need for the upper chamber and are expecting gains in the House of 12 to 25 seats.

