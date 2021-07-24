$250 million bail deal helps Trump’s ally Tom Barrack get out of jail 

Former US President Donald Trump’s longtime aide Tom Barrack, who was indicted on charges of illegal foreign lobbying earlier this week, was released from jail pending trial, after an order of a federal magistrate judge on Friday.

He was freed on a bail package, which includes a $250 million bond secured by $5 million in cash.

Barrack was also ordered to wear a GPS location monitoring bracelet by the judge. He has also been barred from transferring any funds overseas.

The judge also restricted his travel to parts of Southern California and New York. He will have a curfew to be determined by pretrial services.

Barrack must appear in Brooklyn federal court on Monday, where he will be arraigned. He intends to plead not guilty, a spokesman has said.

Thomas Barrack, a billionaire friend of Donald Trump who chaired the former president's inaugural fund, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

Barrack and two other defendants are accused of failing to register as lobbyists and using their influence to advance the UAE's foreign policy goals in the United States.

"The defendants repeatedly capitalised on Barrack's friendships and access to a candidate who was eventually elected president, high-ranking campaign and government officials, and the American media to advance the policy goals of a foreign government without disclosing their true allegiances," US Department of Justice official Mark Lesko in a press release.

Barrack is also alleged to have repeatedly lied during an FBI interview about his dealings with the UAE. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Barrack, 74, is a longtime Trump ally and founder of the large private equity firm Colony Capital. Barrack stepped down as Colony Capital's chief executive in 2020. In April, he resigned as executive chairman of the firm.

