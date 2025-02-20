US President Donald Trump said that he likes the idea of sending some of the savings from the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) back to the US citizens as a kind of dividend.

During an investment conference in Miami on Wednesday (Feb 19), the president said that the administration is considering a concept where 20 per cent of the savings generated by DOGE’s cost-cutting efforts go back to Americans. While another 20 per cent would go to paying down the national debt, he said.

He added that this arrangement would also incentivise people to report any wasteful spending.

“They’ll be reporting it themselves,” Trump said. “They participate in the process of saving us money.”

While he was flying back to Washington aboard Air Force One aircraft, he was asked about the plan, which Musk floated.

“I love it,” the Republican told reporters.

‘DOGE dividend’

A day earlier, Musk responded to a social media post that suggested the dividend plan.

James Fishback, an investment firm CEO, shared a detailed plan for ‘DOGE Dividend’ on X. He wrote, “President Trump and Elon Musk should announce a ‘DOGE Dividend’—a tax refund check sent to every taxpayer, funded exclusively with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE.”

Musk replied to the post saying, “Will check with the President.”

Will check with the President — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2025

Crackdown to cut federal spending

Musk’s DOGE has been on a crackdown to cut down federal departments. On February 11, Trump signed an executive order expanding the role of the Department of Government Efficiency. The department has shut down several federal agencies, sent thousands of staff members home, and sparked legal battles across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)