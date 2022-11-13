'I feel good', says Joe Biden after Democrats retain the Senate

US President Joe Biden expressed happiness after his Democrat party managed to hold the fort and retain the Senate, after a narrow victory.

Speaking at a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in Phnom Penh on Sunday, Biden said, "I know I'm coming in stronger," before adding, "I feel good and I'm looking forward to the next couple years."

Prior to Sunday, it was believed that the race to the Senate will only be decided after the runoff election in Georgia, scheduled to take place next month.

However, the final tally rolled in from Nevada where incumbent Democrat leader Catherine Cortez Masto beat Republican challenger Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general and a Trump backer in a closely fought contest.

Masto's win means that Democrats have reached the magical 50 seats mark for an effective majority in the senate with one race still undecided.

Even if Democrats and Republicans have 50 seats each, Democrats would have a majority considering Vice President Kamala Harris has the casting vote.

The victory by Masto comes in the backdrop of Democrat Senator Mark Kelly's victory in Arizona, a day before.

The victory in Senate means that Biden will be able to confirm his choice of judicial nominees. The federal courts will now have Biden-backed judges while the US Supreme Court may also have such judges if one of the nine seats becomes vacant.

Furthermore, a majority in the upper chamber means that Democrats will be able to pass the controversial bills, which otherwise would have required 60 votes.

(With inputs from agencies)

