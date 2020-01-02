'I alone organised my departure' from Japan: Fugitive Carlos Ghosn

Fugitive former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday said that he alone set up his flight to Lebanon and Japan.

"The media reports saying my wife Carole and other family members played a role in my departure from Japan are falsehoods. I alone organised my departure," News agency AFP reported citing an official statement by Ghosn.

Ghosn has become an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan.

According to a report, Ghosn, who holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, was smuggled out of Tokyo by a private security company, a plan that was in the works for three months and involved transit through Turkey.

Flight tracking data suggests Ghosn used two different planes to fly to Istanbul and then to Lebanon.

Sources close to Ghosn said he decided to flee Japan after learning that the second of his two trials had been delayed until April 2021 and also because he had not been allowed to speak to his wife as part of strict bail conditions.

Earlier in the day, Lebanon received an arrest warrant for Carlos from Interpol. Meanwhile, Turkey has also launched an investigation into the daring escape of Ghosn.

Ghosn was also CEO of French car-maker Renault before being ousted from the auto industry after being arrested in Japan in November on charges of financial misconduct.