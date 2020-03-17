Hundreds pack Florida beach despite coronavirus outbreak in US

Hundreds of people thronged the Clearwater beach in Florida even as other beaches including Miami and Fort Lauderdale announced they were closing due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in the United States.

The Florida beach allowed people to come in despite President Trump urging Americans to avoid gathering of 10 people or more while calling on Americans to do their part against the "invisible enemy" by not eating in bars, restaurants or food court.

The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention had earlier asked people to not allow gathering of 50 people or more.

There are at least 4,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States with 73 deaths. The US government on Monday had announced curfews in New Jersey state and San Francisco due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country.

The huge beach gathering was panned on social media with most users shocked at the apathy of all those present despite government warnings.

Clearwater beach FLORIDA because of course it’s Florida pic.twitter.com/v4G0Ngusa1 — Socialist Boomer (@SocialistBoomer) March 16, 2020 ×