Hundreds of women sexually exploited by UN staff struggling to raise children

Hundreds of women and girls around the world are struggling to raise children fathered by UN peacekeepers.

A recent CNN report has shed light on how UN staffers go to several disaster-hit nations to help the local population, end up making sexual relationships with local women or teen girls, and then simply abandon them before moving to another nation.

As per the CNN report, the UN has so far recorded 463 paternity claims against its employees, of which only 55 have been verified. To put it another way, only those women have come forward and shared their stories.

The story of Pauline Philippe

The CNN report features the story of one such mother, named Pauline Philippe of Haiti. She had two twins in 2012, fathered by a man who was a part of the UN assistance effort and was on temporary assignment in Port-au-Prince.

The assistance efforts were put in place following the deadly earthquake of 2010.

When Philippe told the father about her pregnancy, he responded by saying, “How can that be? From me? I'm going to leave the country, you'll have bastards. You can't raise kids without a father."

What does the UN say?

The UN identifies that sexual relationships between its personnel and local population in a disaster-hit country "are based on inherently unequal power dynamics," and "undermine the credibility and integrity of the work of the United Nations."

The UN staff is banned from "fraternization" with the civilian population.

In 2017, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed to get the UN’s “own house in order.” He took steps to end the impunity of its staff as well as safeguard the rights of victims. A “trust fund” was set up to support the victims.

The fund holds over $4.8 million but only a fraction of it has been spent in the country—A mere $249,738.

"According to the UN policy, there is no direct payment to the victims," the fund's program officer Yasna Uberoi was quoted as saying by CNN.

"And the Trust Fund project is the same. It's support in terms of training and providing opportunities for livelihoods, so that they can rebuild their lives and become independent," she added.

Sex scandals continue

Meanwhile, sex scandals by UN staffers continue unabated.

Only in June this year, at least 60 Tanzanian peacekeepers were sent home from the Central Africa Republic after allegations that they sexually exploited four victims, including two children.