Hundreds of Finnish women share party videos showing their support for PM Sanna Marin

After a video of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing went viral and was heavily criticised by the citizens, hundreds of Finnish women have posted videos of themselves dancing and partying to showcase their support for the leader.

Videos shared online showed the prime minister dancing and singing with her friends at a party and having a good time in a VIP room of a well-known club.

Also read | Why are Finnish PM Sanna Marin’s party videos bothering you?

After facing criticism for her actions, Marin, 36, in an effort to defend herself, claimed that all she did was dance, sing, and enjoy herself with her friends. She said, "I hope that in the year 2022 it’s accepted that even decision-makers dance, sing and go to parties," The Guardian reported.

Memes from movies showing women dancing and enjoying themselves were shared with the hashtag "solidarity with Sanna." Women shared their own videos of dancing, drinking, and showing their support for the female Finnish leader.

“Solidarity with Sanna”



Women in Finland are posting videos of themselves partying while tagging Prime Minister Sanna Marin. pic.twitter.com/Bl1M4r0bky — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) August 20, 2022 ×

Also read | Watch: Finland PM Sanna Marin faces backlash after wild party video goes viral

Anu Koivunen, a professor of gender studies, said that she didn’t believe gender played a role in the controversial leak of the video. She said that the partying was not a major deal, but the fact that the film surfaced raised a question about the PM’s judgment of the people she was with. She said, "That she didn’t restrain herself in company where she cannot trust everyone in the room," The Guardian reported. According to her, it’s the primary reason for the problem caused.

Petteri Jarvinen, a cybersecurity expert cited by the newspaper Iltalehti, said that there are potential reasons that Russia might have hacked the phone or social media accounts of someone in the close circle of the Finnish Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.