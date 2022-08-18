Watch: Finland PM Sanna Marin faces backlash after wild party video gets leaked

Sanna Marin, the Prime Minister of Finland, has found herself at the centre of a controversy after a video of her partying with her friends surfaced online late on Wednesday.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows her drinking and partying. While some social media users thought Marin's actions were cool, many others thought they were unfit for a Prime Minister.

Aleksi Valavuori, a local sports talk show host, dubbed her the country's most incompetent Prime Minister. Please take your leather jacket and resign, he tweeted.

This is the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin. Some been saying she’s cool... maybe among other teenagers. But a responsible leader for a country in crisis? She is by far the most incompetent PM we ever had. Knows nothing. Please take your leather jacket and resign. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/tHLhdEKEa8 — Aleksi Valavuori (@Valavuori) August 17, 2022 ×

Marin is seen drinking with a group of friends while dancing and singing along to songs by Finnish rapper Petri Nygrd and pop singer Antti Tuisku in the video, which appears to have first been uploaded to Instagram Stories.

According to the Iltalehti newspaper, the video features singer Alma, influencer Janita Autio, TV host Tinni Wikström, YouTuber Ilona Ylikorpi, radio host Karoliina Tuominen, and stylist Vesa Silver from Marin's Social Democratic Party.

You won't believe it, but the prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, is on fire in this video. If anything, she's on the left in a black top and white pants. Looks like she really knows how to enjoy herself. pic.twitter.com/eM1NN8pLnx#UkraineRussiaWar — Ukrainian News24 (@MarkRid89403375) August 18, 2022 ×

I am prepared to take a drug test, responds Sanna Marin

In response to allegations that references to drugs were made at a party she attended, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) said she is willing to take a drug test if necessary.

"I have nothing to hide. I have never taken drugs, "she said.

Marin's remarks come after opposition Finns Party chair Riikka Purra called on her to voluntarily take a drug test during an interview with Helsingin Sanomat (in Finnish). Mikko Kärnä, an MP with Marin's coalition partners, the Centre Party, made a similar call on Twitter (siirryt toiseen palveluun).

At Kuopio Airport, where she was attending her party's summer congress, Marin told journalists that she didn't understand why she was being pressured to take a drug test.

"I have seen no evidence that anything has been used anywhere," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)



