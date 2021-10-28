'Humanity's big chance': Talking dinosaur Frankie urges world leaders to not choose extinction

As Cop26 is set to begin in a few days, the United Nations Development Programme releases a video of Frankie, the talking dinosaur, in an attempt to warn the world about climate disasters. The dinosaur urged the world not to choose extinction.

"You're headed for a climate disaster, and yet every year governments spend hundreds of billions of public funds on fossil fuel subsidies. Think of all the other things you could do with that money. Around the world, people are living in poverty. Don't you think helping them would make more sense than paying for the demise of your entire species?", the dinosaur said, standing at the podium of the UN General Assembly.

The talking dinosaur urged the people to rebuild their economies and 'bounce back' from this pandemic. "This is humanity's big chance," the dinosaur said as he urged the people to not choose extinction and save their species.

"We can’t ignore climate change any longer. Unless we end the excuses, we’ll be another species facing extinction," said UNDP as they published the video of the dinosaur.

Also read | Due to fuel shortages, China rations diesel

Meanwhile, the UK president-designate of the Cop26 talks, Alok Sharma, has said that achieving a global climate deal in Glasgow will be harder than signing the Paris agreement of 2015.

He further said that the task would be to get nearly 200 countries to implement stringent cuts to their greenhouse gas emissions, keeping in mind the increase in global temperature to within 1.5C of pre-industrial levels.

Sharma was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "What we’re trying to do here in Glasgow is actually really tough."

“It was brilliant what they did in Paris, it was a framework agreement, a lot of the detailed rules were left for the future."

“It’s like, we’ve got to the end of the exam paper and the most difficult questions are left and you’re running out of time, the exam’s over in half an hour and you go, ‘How are we going to answer this one?'

Also, world’s top carbon emitters are now urging the rich countries to do more to finance the developing world’s transition away from fossil fuels.