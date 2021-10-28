Due to fuel shortages, China rations diesel 

Due to rising costs and decreasing supplies of the fuel needed for heating, producing electricity, and powering vehicles and trucks, gas stations in several regions of China have begun rationing diesel supply.

The shortage of fuel adds to the world's second-largest economy's energy woes.

The country is already dealing with coal and natural gas shortages, which have resulted in massive power outages.

The global supply-chain nightmare is set to get much more complicated due to a gasoline scarcity for vehicles.

"Diesel-powered vehicles can hardly get enough fuel as prices rise," said a truck dealer in Shijiazhuang, a northern city in Hebei Province.

According to the dealer, local gas stations are limiting fuel sales to 100 litres per vehicle, filling barely 10% of the diesel tank for most trucks.

Truck drivers in Fuyang, Anhui Province, eastern China, also had trouble getting the gasoline they needed.

According to a truck driver, gas stations are either restricting purchases or imposing fees ranging from 100 yuan ($15.70) to 300 yuan for diesel fill-ups.

"I have never seen anything like this," he said.

Diesel is the latest in a long line of goods in China that have suffered price spikes and scarcity this year.

Diesel prices at key refineries in Shandong have risen roughly 55 percent since early September, from 5,500 yuan per tonne to 8,600 yuan per tonne, according to a report published on October 22 by commodities market information source 315i.com.

