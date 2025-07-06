/How much did India spend to send astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to space? Was it worth it?

India has recently made history by sending Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS) through a commercial space mission called Axiom Mission 4. The mission was organised by the US-based company Axiom Space. The cost of India’s participation was around $70 million, and it is shared with countries like Hungary and Poland. It also marks that this is the first time India has paid for a spot on a private astronaut flight.

This investment is a huge step toward India’s future human spaceflight project, Gaganyaan, and it also helps to strengthen space ties with the United States.

The mission will give India hands-on experience in space travel while boosting cooperation between nations. The mission brought together many organisations. Axiom Space is also aiming to build its own space station and work with SpaceX in future.

What is India using the International Space Station for?

India is using the opportunity Shukla got to stay at the International Space Station (ISS) to perform seven science experiments in microgravity and in fields like medicine, materials and agriculture. In total, 60 experiments from 31 countries were carried out.

Mission Akash Ganga: India's gateway to commercial space travel

The mission is being called ‘Mission Akash Ganga’ in India, symbolising both science and cultural pride. It shows India's rising status as a space power and its ability to partner globally.

With this mission, India has now entered the world of commercial space travel and cracked open new opportunities for future research and businesses in low Earth orbit.