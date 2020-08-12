How Indian-origin US Senator Kamala Harris is making history

US Presidential candidate for Democratic Party Joe Biden has chosen Indian origin California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate.



If Joe Biden is elected in November, Harris will be the first female, the first non-white candidate and first Asian-American vice-president.



This will be just the third time in US history that a woman is chosen for Vice Presidential Candidate for a major US party, even if both previous cases — Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 and Sarah Palin in 2008 — turned out to be on losing tickets.

The United States has never had a female vice president, and the move comes four years after the country's first female presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, lost her White House bid.

A woman of many firsts with impeccable political career

Kamala Harris was the first Black woman to be elected district attorney in California history, first woman to be California's attorney general, first Indian-American senator, and now, the first Black woman and first Asian American to be picked as a vice presidential running mate on a major-party ticket.

Harris also ran for the Democratic nomination for the top job.

She is also married to Jewish lawyer Douglas Emhoff, who would become the United States’ first Jewish second husband.

