/How global tensions are draining strength from Indian rupee

The Indian rupee has just touched its weakest level ever against the US dollar, and even though this may sound like some distant news from the stock market world, the truth is that it directly hits your home, your kitchen and your pocket. When the rupee falls sharply, the effect slowly spreads into fuel prices, inflation, imported goods, foreign travel and even your monthly grocery bill. So let us understand in very simple words what is happening and why everyone should know about it.

At present, the rupee has fallen to nearly 96 against one US dollar, which is the lowest level in India's history. To put it simply, India now needs more rupees than before to buy the same one dollar. Earlier, if a product cost one dollar, you needed fewer rupees to pay for it, but today you have to spend almost 96 rupees for the same dollar. This may look like a small change on paper, but when a big country like India is buying goods worth billions from outside, this small change adds up to a massive financial pressure.

And we must understand that India imports a huge share of what it uses daily. The biggest example is crude oil. Our country imports nearly 90 percent of its oil needs, and we pay for this oil in US dollars. So when oil prices rise globally, and at the same time the rupee falls, India gets hit twice. First, the country needs more dollars to buy the same quantity of oil. Second, each of those dollars now costs more rupees. The result is that India's import bill rises very sharply, and slowly this pressure flows down into petrol, diesel, transport charges and even prices of vegetables that are brought to your local market by trucks running on costly fuel.

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Now the natural question is, why is the rupee falling so badly? There are three major reasons behind this situation. The first and the biggest reason is the Iran war. The rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have badly disturbed global oil and gas supplies. Many ships are unable to move smoothly because of the growing standoff between the United States and Iran, creating a kind of traffic jam of oil tankers in that important sea route. Because of this, global oil prices have crossed 100 dollars per barrel. For a country like India that depends heavily on imported energy, this becomes a serious economic shock. The impact spreads across the economy, touching factories, transport companies, small shops and finally your kitchen gas cylinder too.

The second reason is that foreign investors are pulling out their money from India. Large global investors have been selling Indian stocks and bonds in big quantities. When they sell, they convert their rupees back into dollars and take the money out of the country. More than 20 billion dollars was withdrawn just during March and April. So imagine so many big players suddenly cashing out at the same time. The demand for dollars shoots up, the supply of rupees increases in the market, and naturally the rupee becomes weaker.

The third reason is that the US dollar itself is becoming stronger across the world. Whenever the world feels tense, uncertain or fearful, global investors run towards what they see as the safest option, and the US dollar still remains that safe choice, just like gold. So when fear rises, money moves out of risky markets like India and rushes into dollar-based assets. This naturally pushes the dollar higher and pulls currencies like the rupee down.

When you put all three reasons together, that is, costly oil from the Iran tensions, foreign money leaving India, and a stronger dollar globally, the pressure on the rupee becomes very heavy. It is like the rupee is fighting on three fronts at the same time.

Now let us understand what this means for your family. A weaker rupee is not just an abstract financial story. Over time, your daily commute can become costlier because of higher fuel prices. Foreign vacations, foreign education and foreign medical trips will become more expensive. Mobile phones, laptops, televisions and other electronic items may see a price hike because many of their parts are imported. Edible oil, imported fruits and certain medicines may also become costlier. In simple words, when the rupee falls sharply, India has to pay more to buy goods from the world, and slowly your monthly budget also starts feeling the heat.

The Reserve Bank of India is actively trying to fight this fall. It has been selling dollars from India's foreign exchange reserves to support the rupee and stop sudden panic in the market. Think of it as damage control, slowing and smoothing the fall but not fully reversing it.

The Narendra Modi government has also stepped in by raising import duties on gold and silver, because gold buying drains a huge amount of dollars from India. The aim is to reduce non-essential imports and save dollars for more important needs like oil. But honestly, these are only short-term shock absorbers and not a permanent solution.

If oil prices stay high and foreign money keeps flowing out, the rupee will remain under pressure for some more time. The good news is, this is not an emergency yet. India's financial system is still stable, and the RBI is working hard. But a little financial discipline from our side, like avoiding unnecessary imported luxuries, can also play a small but useful role during these difficult times.

