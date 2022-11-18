Horrifying moment caught on camera as Russian missile attack hits Dnipro

Air raids sirens were set ringing on Thursday across Ukraine as Russia unleashed another powerful wave of missile attacks. Now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has posted a horrifying video on his Telegram account, showing one of the blasts in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Il Presidente Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "Ecco un'altra conferma dalla città di Dnipro come i terroristi vogliono la pace…".#RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/GldHDu93TP — UKR Emb to HOLY SEE and SMOM (@UKRinVAT) November 17, 2022 ×

The video, verified by BBC, shows a car heading down a rainy road in Dnipro, before nearly missing and getting hit by an explosion. The Mirror reported that the attack wounded at least 14 people. Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov was quoted by the media as saying, “During today’s rocket (attack), a city hall employee and her colleague were just doing their job. Helping infirm elderly women."

The Ukrainian President shared the video with the caption - “This is another confirmation from Dnipro of how terrorists want peace. The peaceful city and people’s wish to live their accustomed lives. Going to work, to their affairs. A rocket attack!”

In recent weeks, Russia has increasingly targeted the civilian energy infrastructure of Ukraine in order to pile pressure on the Eastern European nation. Ukraine’s state-backed energy company Naftogaz disclosed that the Russian missile strikes launched on Thursday dismantled or damaged some of Ukraine’s gas production facilities, the Mirror reported.

Naftogaz chief executive Oleksiy Chernyshov said in a statement, “Currently, we know of several objects that have been destroyed. Others have suffered damage of varying degrees.” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Russian missiles also hit the building of the Pivdennyi Machine-Building Plant, Ukraine’s largest aerospace manufacturer. The Kyiv administration reported that air defences shot down at least two cruise missiles and five Iranian-made exploding drones, but some missiles managed to hit Odesa and Dnipro.

(With inputs from agencies)