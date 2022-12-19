'Horrendous' apartment shooting in Canada leaves five dead

Canadian city of Toronto bore witness to a shooting on Sunday night when five people were killed and another wounded in the suburbs, police said. The shooting took place at a condominium.

The suspect has also died after following a gunfire exchange with law enforcement, local police chief Jim MacSween told reporters.

Police officers responded to an active shooting call at a building in Vaughan, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said in a news conference. He further said that they came upon a “horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased”. One of the victims was taken to the hospital.

The police is in the process of informing the families of the victims about their deaths, hence their identities have not been made public yet.

The police hasn't yet spoken about what led to the shooting. A constable told CNN the incident was the “most terrible call I’ve seen in my entire career". She further told the network that the victims seem to belong to different condos.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE