Canada stabbings: 11 were killed by one man, not two brothers as thought

The deadly mass stabbings that rocked Canada's Saskatchewan in early September was the act of only one of the brothers and his own brother was among the victims, the police has said. Ten people were killed in the attack on September 4 over Canada's Labour Day weekend, including nine from the James Smith Cree Nation, an indigenous community.

While Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on September 7, his 31-year-old brother Damien, was found dead a few days before that.

In a news conference on Thursday, the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that "we will never really know why the incident took place".

Rhonda Blackmore, commander of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said that both brothers were involved in "the initial planning and preparations", but for unknown reasons, "Damien was killed by Myles Sanderson".

"We know that to be true," she said. "And he (Damien) was not involved in these homicides."

She also informed the media that the brothers had been dealing drugs in the community on the eve of the attack. They were also involved in three violent altercations which went unreported, she said.

The police did not tell whether Damien died before or after the other killings. Myles Sanderson died in police custody and the official cause of death is yet unknown and isn't likely to be released before 2023. Some local reports suggested that he consumed pills just before the arrest and died of an overdose.

(With inputs from agencies)