As climate change reshapes the world, its impact on Christmas celebrations is becoming increasingly evident. From snowy landscapes to tropical warmth, extreme weather patterns are altering how people experience the holiday season.

In traditionally cold regions, warmer winters are diminishing the chance of a white Christmas, making once-popular activities like ice skating less feasible. For instance, skiing in the Swiss Alps and other winter destinations has been delayed consecutively this year due to insufficient snow, highlighting the broader effects of rising temperatures.

White Christmas turns ‘green’ in some countries

For instance, this year, like many places across the world, Christmas in the UK is unlikely to be a white one, as milder temperatures and shifting weather patterns continue to impact traditional winter conditions. Experts attribute the lack of snow to the broader effects of climate change, which is causing warmer winters and unpredictable weather events across the globe. The UK has experienced relatively high temperatures for December, with the Met Office forecasting above-average warmth throughout the festive period. While snowfall is still possible in some regions, it remains unlikely, especially in southern parts of the country, where rain and frost are more common than snow. In recent years, the frequency of “white Christmases” in the UK has been decreasing, a trend that experts warn could become more pronounced as global temperatures rise. The changing climate is also affecting other winter activities, such as skiing in the Scottish Highlands, which has faced delays due to insufficient snow.

Christmas on Thin Ice: How climate change is reshaping holiday traditions

Climate change is increasingly impacting Christmas traditions, from snowy celebrations to festive foods. Rising temperatures are turning white Christmases into green ones, while “Christmas typhoons” are becoming more frequent in places like the Philippines, which has seen a rise of more than 200% since 2012. Christmas trees, too, are struggling, with warmer weather causing them to turn brown earlier.

Food and drink, staples of the holiday season, are also affected. Climate change is altering the flavour profiles of popular items like Sriracha sauce, beer, and coffee, impacting their taste and availability. For example, coffee production in regions like Brazil is suffering due to unpredictable weather patterns, with droughts and excessive rainfall reducing the quality and yield of coffee beans.

Foggy mornings and snowy peaks, says the IMD

As India and the world are celebrating Christmas and the New Year approaches, Himachal Pradesh has become a popular destination for tourists seeking a winter retreat. The state's stunning hills are now a winter wonderland. These extreme weather conditions are expected to persist until Thursday, posing challenges for both tourists and locals, drawing visitors from all over India. However, the recent snowfall has caused road disruptions, including the closure of key national highways. Major tourist spots like Shimla, Manali, Kullu, and Dharamshala are witnessing a surge in visitors, with snow-covered landscapes being the primary attraction. The tourism sector has been significantly affected, with hotel occupancy in Shimla rising to over 70% and room bookings increasing by 30% following the snowfall. The picturesque scenes of snow-covered streets and hills have gone viral on social media, bringing even more tourists to the region.

Apart from Himachal, Kashmir also has severe winter conditions, with fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and temperatures plunging well below freezing. Srinagar recorded a low of minus -7.5 degrees Celsius, while other areas like Pahalgam and Gulmarg reported even colder temperatures. The extreme cold has caused water supply lines to freeze and ice to form on water bodies. The region is currently experiencing 'Chillai-Kalan,' the harshest winter phase, expected to last until December 31. The Meteorological Department has forecast further temperature drops, worsening the already intense winter conditions.

Not-So-Winter Wonderland: How climate change is melting the magic of northern India’s Christmas

Due to climate change, snowfall patterns have become increasingly unpredictable. A 2019 study by the IMD revealed a 40% decrease in snowfall in key hill stations like Shimla and Manali over the past 50 years, and warmer temperatures have made it less likely for these areas to experience consistent snowfalls during the Christmas period. As a result, while a white Christmas remains a possibility in certain northern regions, it is not a reliable event, with decreasing snowfall observed over the years.

Southern India is bearing the brunt, too!

Climate change is affecting Christmas in Southern India by bringing higher temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, and more extreme weather events. The usual cool December weather is warming, with temperatures increasing by 1-2°C in several areas. Unstable rainfall and severe storms, including cyclones and floods, disrupt outdoor festivities and travel. Additionally, changing climate patterns impact local agriculture, raising the cost of essential holiday ingredients. Coastal tourism is also at risk due to rising sea levels and erosion. These shifts are making the Christmas season less reliable and altering the traditional festive experience in Southern India.