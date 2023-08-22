ugc_banner

Hong Kong to curb some Japan food imports over Fukushima: City leader

Hong Kong Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant seen from beach in Japan's Fukushima Prefecture Photograph:(Reuters)

Amid opposition from fishermen and China, Kishida announced that the release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific will start on Thursday (August 24). 

Hong Kong leader John Lee said Tuesday that he had instructed his government to "immediately activate" import curbs on some Japanese food products after Tokyo announced it would release water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

"Food safety and public health in Hong Kong are the top priorities of the Hong Kong government," Lee said on Facebook.

"I have immediately instructed... relevant departments to immediately activate the import control measures to protect food safety and public health in Hong Kong."

