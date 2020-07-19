Hong Kong tightens restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases

As the coronavirus cases are on a constant rise in the protest-ridden city, Hong Kong has now tightened restrictions on movement and outdoor activities.

It was announced on Sunday that from next week all non-essential civil servants will be working from home and people should avoid stepping out of their homes unless there's an emergency or for essential work.

"The situation is very serious and there is no sign of it coming under control," Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said in a press conference.

The decision came after the city recorded 100 cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike in the city since the outbreak of the virus in January. The toll of coronavirus cases now stands close to 2,000 patients, 12 of whom have died.

All amusement parks, gyms, other event hosting areas and schools will remain closed for another seven days. Restaurants have been allowed to offer take-away services only, and that too only till 6pm. Social gatherings have also been halted till another week.

Following the lead of countries such as France and the UK, Hong Kong, too, has decided to make face mask compulsory even indoors.

The city government and health experts are urging people to exercise caution to avoid a worse outbreak of the novel coronavirus.