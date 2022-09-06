Hong Kong records first suspected case of the monkeypox virus: Report

As per a report by the Standard, Hong Kong has recorded its first suspected case of monkeypox. Citing sources the publication reported that a young man who arrived in the city on Monday (September 5) exhibited symptoms of the viral disease.

The man was taken to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam and a confirmation of his monkeypox test result is still awaited.

Hong Kong is currently finalising negotiations with a vaccine producer for its initial shipment of vaccinations against the monkeypox virus.

The government has also made arrangements to reserve facilities for the quarantine of close contacts of confirmed cases of monkeypox in addition to purchasing the vaccine.

According to the SAR administration, which was quoted in the story, measures have been made to deal with both potential local outbreaks and any imported cases of monkeypox.

A statement by officials said that Hong Kong has not recorded any confirmed cases of the virus, however, the nation continues to be on guard against local transmission.

“Infection control experts in the Hospital Authority have reviewed the public hospitals’ preparedness to manage monkeypox patients… [and] has formulated a contingency plan," said a statement.

“[The] CHP plans to arrange monkeypox vaccination on a voluntary basis for close contacts of confirmed cases to prevent the onset of disease, as well as pre-exposure prophylaxis for persons at high risk of exposure, such as healthcare workers responsible for caring for monkeypox patients, laboratory staff, animal care personnel and any other high-risk groups in the community when there is a documented transmission chain.”

Reuters reports that following a month-long trend of rising infections in Europe, cases are declining.

Last week, talking to the press WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said that "This is an outbreak that can be stopped, and in regions that do not have animal-to-human transmission, this is a virus that can eliminated."

(With inputs from agencies)

