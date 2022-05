Monkeypox outbreaks: A list of countries that recorded cases recently. Will it be like COVID-19 pandemic?

Updated: May 21, 2022, 12:40 PM(IST)

Here's the list of countries where cases have been detected. Also, read about monkeypox symptoms and causes.

As per a recent statement released on May 20, WHO stated that there are about 80 confirmed monkeypox cases so far, and 50 pending investigations. It also added that more cases are likely to be reported as surveillance expands.

Concerns over the rise in monkeypox infections

As the world continues to reel under coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impacts, other global concerns have been raised over the recent increase in rare monkeypox infections in different parts of the world.

Monkeypox is a viral infection that is more common in West and Central Africa. There's a recent spike in cases as over 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.

A top European health official warned on May 20 that cases of the rare monkeypox virus could accelerate in the coming months.

WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said that "as we enter the summer season... with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate".

(Photograph:AFP)