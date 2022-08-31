'We don't have to live with monkeypox': WHO says the outbreak can be stopped

As per a World Health Organization (WHO) update, more than 50,000 cases of monkeypox have been recorded in the global outbreak that the world is battling.

WHO figures on Wednesday show that transmission is slowing in the virus hotspots of Europe and the United States, reported AFP.

Speaking to the press, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the decrease in new cases demonstrated that the outbreak could be stopped.

"In the Americas, which accounts for more than half of reported cases, several countries continue to see increasing numbers of infections, although it is encouraging to see a sustained downward trend in Canada."

"Some European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, are also seeing a clear slowing of the outbreak, demonstrating the effectiveness of public health interventions and community engagement to track infections and prevent transmission."

He added that the signs confirm what the WHO has said said since the beginning of the breakout of the disease "that with the right measures, this is an outbreak that can be stopped."

As per Tedros, three things are required to eliminate monkeypox: evidence that it can be done, "which we are now beginning to see," public health measures in communities where they are most needed and political will.

"We don't have to live with monkeypox," he remarked.

The outbreak, which was declared a global health emergency in July has killed sixteen, while 50,496 cases were reported worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies)

