Hong Kong hotels charging Covid positive guests hundreds of dollars in 'cleaning fee'

A Hong Kong hotel had to pay one of its guests US$642 (HK$5,000) as a refund for an unfair charge of a "cleaning fee".

The hotel had apparently imposed the fee on its guest, without any prior notice during the online booking for a room. As per South China Morning Post, a Hong Konger Vivien Siu told them that the Ibis Hong Kong Central and Sheung Wan hotel had charged her Australian in-laws a 642 USD fee after her father-in-law tested positive for coronavirus.

The hotel apparently informed the guests of this charge only after they arrived from Sydney last month. During check-in, they were told that they will have to pay HK$5,000 if they tested positive for COVID-19.

As per protocol, Siu's father-in-law was sent to the government’s Penny’s Bay isolation centre for quarantine, however, they still had to pay the "excessive" fee.

Under Hong Kong's current pandemic regime, instead of compulsory quarantine in hotels, foreign guests just have to undergo three days of medical surveillance during which they have to take two PCR tests.

Not only was the HK$5,000 cleaning fee excessive, but the fact that they only told their guests about the fee upon check-in was also completely unreasonable and felt very much like a trap for tourists,” said Siu.

She said that they were charged the fee while checking in, which is a point where "it was simply impractical to refuse" because that would've meant that they had to scramble to find another hotel.

Following Siu's complaint, the hotel had to return the fee. however, it turns out that the Ibis Hong Kong Central and Sheung Wan hotel is not the only one charging this fee. Different hotels charge different amounts.

When the SCMP reached out to Consumer Council, they were told that they have received two such complaints however hotels are generally allowed to charge additional fees, but they have to inform the guests up front. Once the guests accept the liability only then these extra charges can be incurred.

The representative advised that consumers should carefully check for additional charges at the time of booking itself.

"If the amount of the additional fee is not expressed in the terms and conditions, the hotel may only charge an amount that is reasonable. Whether the customer has agreed to pay for the additional fee or incurred liability to do so, and what amounts to a reasonable fee, is fact sensitive."(With inputs from agencies)

