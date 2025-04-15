Dr BR Ambedkar, a renowned Indian reformer and architect of India's Constitution, has been honoured in New York City as April 14 has officially been declared to celebrate his legacy of justice and equality. Mayor Eric Adams announced this recognition, highlighting Ambedkar's fight against caste oppression and his call to "educate, agitate, organise".

Dr Ambedkar dedicated his life to fighting against social discrimination and worked tirelessly to secure equal rights for women, laborers and marginalised communities. His work on the Indian Constitution serves as a testament to his commitment to justice and equality.

Adams praised Dr Ambedkar's legacy, saying, "Generations of people from around the world have crossed oceans seeking new possibilities in New York City... Ambedkar opposed caste discrimination and worked to protect farmers and tenants in India."

Including New York City, a city with its 8.5 million residents, Dr Ambedkar's birthday is now observed in over 100 countries by parliaments, UN missions and academic institutions. His vision for a just society continues to inspire students and institutions globally.

Dilip Chauhan, who is Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs, made the announcement in the presence of Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Ramdas Athawale.

The Indian minister delivered the keynote address at a special event organised at the UN headquarters on Monday to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary.

Historic Moment: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti Officially Proclaimed in New York City | Ramdas Athawale

Special thanks to Mayor @NYCMayor and Deputy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan for this powerful recognition.#AmbedkarJayanti #JaiBhim #DrAmbedkar #NYCProclamation #RamdasAthawale… pic.twitter.com/NavfDf6l1C — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) April 15, 2025

Honored to host Hon’ble Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Dr. @RamdasAthawale to commemorate 134th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.



Hon’ble Minister paid floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar and reflected on his transformative years at Columbia University,… pic.twitter.com/dBeMMsY7Yj — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) April 15, 2025

'Historic moment'

"A historic moment at the UN Headquarters in New York as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary is officially proclaimed by the NYC Mayor's Office. My heartfelt thanks to Mayor @NYCMayor and Deputy Commissioner Dilip Chauhan for honouring Babasaheb's global legacy of justice and equality," Athawale posted on X along with photos and a video.

President of the Foundation for Human Horizon Deelip Mhaske told ANI, "We keep working throughout the year with the UN and various ambassadors and various missions to provide opportunities where marginalised sections and communities can connect with each other, create a platform where they can increase some economic generation activities and startups. Throughout this whole day, we have events happening in the morning, afternoon, evening, and then late at night. So, there will be four events in the city of New York."