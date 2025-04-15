Steve Witkoff, who is US President Donald Trump's special envoy to Mideast, said on Monday that any nuclear deal between America and Tehran will rely on verification of Tehran's enrichment and weaponisation capabilities.

In a televised Fox News interview, Witkoff said that "this is going to be much about verification on the enrichment programme" as he avoided clarifying whether or not the US want a complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear programme.

"We're here to see if we can solve this situation diplomatically and with dialogue. The first meeting was positive, constructive, compelling," Witkoff said, further adding, "They do not need to enrich past 3.67 percent." He gave a reference to the maximum level allowed under the prior nuclear agreement that Trump exited in 2018.

In 2015, Iran reached a landmark nuclear deal with major powers that gave it relief from international sanctions in return for restrictions on its nuclear activities monitored by UN inspectors.

But in 2018, during Trump's first term in office, the US withdrew from the agreement and reinstated biting sanctions on Iran. A year later, Iran accelerated its nuclear programme as it rolled back on its commitments under the agreement.

Witkoff noted that Iran "do[es] not need to enrich past 3.67%. In some circumstances. They're at 60%, in other circumstances 20%. That cannot be" and "you do not need to run — as they claim — a civil nuclear programme where you're enriching past 3.67%".

His remarks suggest that the US is looking to limit Iran's uranium enrichment, instead of dismantling its nuclear programme altogether. As per Witkoff, the next round of talks will focus on "verification on the enrichment programme and then ultimately verification on weaponisation".

"That includes missiles — the type of missiles that they have stockpiled there. And it includes the trigger for a bomb," he said.

The next round of talks between the US and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme will be held in Oman on Saturday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Following indirect negotiations in Muscat last weekend, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the next talks would take place in Oman's capital on April 19, IRNA reported. The Dutch foreign minister had earlier suggested that the talks would be held in Rome.

Trump's warning to Iran

Trump, meanwhile, reiterated on Monday that Iran must abandon any drive for a nuclear weapon or face a possible military strike on Tehran's atomic facilities. During a conversation with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, Trump said he believes that Tehran is intentionally delaying a nuclear deal with the US.

"I want them to be a rich great nation. The only thing is one thing, simple. It's really simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. And they got to go fast, because they're fairly close to having one. And they're not going to have one. And if we have to do something very harsh, we'll do it. And I'm not doing it for us, I'm doing it for the world. And these are radicalized people, and they cannot have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

"I think Iran could be a great country as long as it doesn't have nuclear weapons. If they have nuclear weapons, they'll never get a chance to be a great country. They will never get chance. It won't even come close," he added.