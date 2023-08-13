Hawaii: Historic church unscathed even as wildfires level Maui

A historic church in Lahaina in Maui County of Hawaii has miraculously escaped the wildfire, reported Ne York Post. The church is reportedly still standing and unscathed even when fire ripped through Maui killing more than 80 people. The death toll is feared to increase.

New York Post reported that Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, which first opened in 1846 was seen in a TikTok video. It was not damaged and was still standing.

“Basically what we know is the fact that all of Lahaina Town has been consumed by fire. It’s all gone. The church, Maria Lanakila [Our Lady of Victory], is still standing, as is the rectory,” said Terrence Watanabe, pastor of the nearby parish of St. Anthony’s. He was quoted by The Pillar.

Deadliest fire in more than a century

The death toll at the time of publishing this story was 89. This has made Maui wildfires the deadliest wildfires in the US in more than century.

On Saturday (August 13) search teams with cadaver dogs went through the ruins of Lahaina. The officials took estimate of the damage in for days after the blazing fires engulfed the historic town destroying buildings and melting cars.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has estimated that the cost to rebuild Lahaina was estimated at USD 5.5 billion. More than 2200 structures have been damaged more than 2100 acres have been burned.



Governor Josh Green warned on Saturday that death toll due to fire is likely to rise. He was talking in a press conference.

Officials vowed to examine the state's emergency notification systems after some residents questioned whether more could have been done to warn people before the fire overtook their homes. Some were forced to wade into the Pacific Ocean to escape.

Reuters reported that sirens placed around the island, intemded to warn of impending natural disasters - never sounded. There were widespread power and celular outages which prevented people from getting other forms of alerts.

Anne Lopez, the state's attorney general, said she was launching review of decision-making both before and during the fire.

Local officials have described a nightmarish confluence of factors, including communications network failures, powerful wind gusts from an offshore hurricane and a separate wildfire dozens of miles away, that made it nearly impossible to coordinate in real time with the emergency management agencies that would typically issue warnings and evacuation orders.

Maui wildfires have now become the worst natural disaster in history.

