Here's how China's spy racket is bigger than the cold war!

It's the year and the definition of a cold war has remarkably changed. If we talk of spies in the modern day and age, the mastermind of the most notorious spy ring would be a Chinese sitting somewhere in Mainland China.

China has been operating spy rings like never before, and in its web are people from all professions -- journalists, political leaders, policy makers, and researchers.

You name it and you will find them on the Chinese payroll.

An Australian MP is currently being investigated. His name is Shaoquette Moselmane.

This man is extremely pro-China, and he is very vocal about it. In the recent months, he has even lauded the Chinese response to the novel coronavirus.

That move itself is enough to get alarm bells ringing.

Another thing to be kept in consideration is agents these days no longer keep a low-profile or roam around in hoodies.

China does not anyway need spies to evesdrop. It has technologies like Huawei or Zoom for that job. The task for its human agents is to influence policies.

Since the Commmunist Party can only control the circus at home, it needs agents abroad to generously dish out the party's propaganda and influence affairs in its favour.

And who better to do this job than a legislator?

Shaoquette is not a lone wolf. There are several others working with him -- supposedly working for China. While some are influencing policies, others are stealing information and critical research.

They are placed in some of the world's top research labs, and they are being paid in millions to smuggle information to the dragon's nest.

There is Charles Lieber also -- a professor at the Harvard University. Only earlier this year, US authorities found out that Lieber was working closely with China.

China had paid him $1 million.

US authorities busted two other chinese agents -- Yanqing Ye. She was a researcher at the Boston University. But before that she was in the Chinese army.

Then there is cancer researcher Zaosong Zheng. He was arrested at the Boston airport.

Authorities found 21 biological samples in his bag. Zaosong was allegedly flying to China.

It does not end there.

There are Chinese agents in some 500 odd foreign universities. They are msquerading as Confucious scholars. On the chinese payroll are also journalists. They are being offered overtures -- sponsored trips or junkets to China.

What they have to do in return is speak in favour of the Uighur camps or Cheer china's coronavirus response, write editorials praising China.

There's evidence to it as well. The international federation of journalists recently carried a survey, in which journalists from 58 countries were asked whether they received overtures from Beijing.

Turns out, in at least 29 of these countries, journalists had been on trips to China.

Some of the respondents said that China has a visible presence in their national press.

67% of the respondents said they were approached by Chinese entities.

All of this summed up serves as China's non-traditional espionage -- one that is an integral part of Xi's plan of global dominance.

Every country has intelligence agencies. But what China is doing is escalating this spy war.

It is recruiting like never before -- eavesdropping, and stealing information and secrets like never before.