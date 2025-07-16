Here's why Pakistan is mulling to 'outsource' 11 trains

The Pakistan Railways has decided to hand over the management of 11 passenger trains to the private sector. Hazara Express, Bahauddin Zakaria Express, Millat Express, Subak Kharam Express, Rawal Express, Badar Express, Ghori Express, Ravi Express, Thall Express, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, and Moenjo Daro Passenger trains will be handed over to the private sector for commercial management.

The Pakistan Railways has asked the authorities to invite bids from the private sector before August 12, ANI reported, citing ARY News. This came months after Pakistan Railways outsourced the management of seven passengertrains to the private sector. These trains were:Hazara Express, Karachi Express, Farid Express, Bahauddin Zakaria Express, Sukkur Express, Rawalpindi Express.

Why was this decision taken?

The report said that the decision had been taken to improve the facilities and generate revenue for the cash-strapped department. The Pakistan Railways is cash-strapped and is looking for avenues for revenue generation.Earlier this month, it announced a fare hike for passenger, express, and mail trains, marking the second increase within 15 days. The decision was taken because the prices of petroleum products had increased. It increased fares by 2 per cent.

Pakistan Railways has been facing approximately a monthly loss ofPakistani Rupees (PKR) 109 million due to the increasing price of diesel. On June 18, they increasedtheir fares by 3 per cent.