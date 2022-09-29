Heathrow airport: Two planes involved in minor collision, no injuries reported - see pics

Emergency services rushed to the tarmac after two aircraft were involved in a "minor collision" at Heathrow on Wednesday evening, BBC reported after it was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the airport.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, which involved an Icelandair aircraft and Korean Air aircraft on the airfield. Footage of the same circulated on social media platforms and went viral.

As quoted, the spokeswoman said: "No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well."

ALSO READ | Russia launches 'international terrorism' probe after Nord Stream leaks: Report

Korean Air 777 collides with a Icelandair 757 while taxiing to takeoff at London's Heathrow Airport. No injuries reported. https://t.co/MWHr0CMZfe



📷 Aviation_jamie/ashley50439353 pic.twitter.com/Yf8RdEbjz3 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 28, 2022 ×

The tail of an Iceland Air Boeing 757 was damaged at London Heathrow (pic: @ashley50439353) https://t.co/jd0bYyBHZH pic.twitter.com/XnZYYQIgTg — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) September 28, 2022 ×

I think there is a problem with my plane (yep, it's Heathrow) pic.twitter.com/SueO7H3Imx — Dan Sabbagh (@dansabbagh) September 28, 2022 ×

INCIDENT: Korean Air Boeing 777-300ER HL7782, taxiing out on #KE908 to Seoul/Incheon, clipped the tail of Icelandair Boeing 757-200 TF-FIK while taxiing at London/Heathrow at ~1900UTC/2000BST tonight. No injuries reported from either aircraft.https://t.co/B5hEG1zDWk pic.twitter.com/tFS10gB0BW — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) September 28, 2022 ×

A report by Guardian mentioned that their defence and security editor, Dan Sabbagh, was among the passengers on the Korean Air flight to Seoul.

As per a photo posted by Sabbagh, about 10 police cars and two fire engines were seen by the plane. In his posts, he mentioned that passengers deboarded the plane for "safety reasons".

The report also mentioned that another passenger, whose name is Richard Taylor, said he saw that the left wing of the Korean Air plane clip the tail of the Icelandair while taxiing.

ALSO READ | Liz Truss' government slammed for plans to scrap pesticide law after Brexit

He said, "There was very little movement from our wing as it touched." Taylor added that it appeared that "shards" broke off the tail of the Icelandair plane, which was reportedly parked.

As quoted by the British media outlet, the London ambulance service spokesman said: "We were called today at 8.06pm to reports of an incident at Heathrow airport."

It added, "We sent a number of resources to the scene including members of our hazardous area response team, a clinical team leader, a cycle responder and an incident response officer. We attended a reception centre for passengers but nobody required treatment or needed to be taken to hospital."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.