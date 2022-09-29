Heathrow airport: Two planes involved in minor collision, no injuries reported - see pics

London, UK Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 04:41 AM(IST)

Heathrow Airport Photograph:( Twitter )

As quoted by the British media, the London ambulance service spokesman said: "We were called today at 8.06pm to reports of an incident at Heathrow airport" 

Emergency services rushed to the tarmac after two aircraft were involved in a "minor collision" at Heathrow on Wednesday evening, BBC reported after it was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the airport. 

An investigation has been launched into the incident, which involved an Icelandair aircraft and Korean Air aircraft on the airfield. Footage of the same circulated on social media platforms and went viral. 

As quoted, the spokeswoman said: "No injuries have been reported but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well." 

A report by Guardian mentioned that their defence and security editor, Dan Sabbagh, was among the passengers on the Korean Air flight to Seoul. 

As per a photo posted by Sabbagh, about 10 police cars and two fire engines were seen by the plane. In his posts, he mentioned that passengers deboarded the plane for "safety reasons". 

The report also mentioned that another passenger, whose name is Richard Taylor, said he saw that the left wing of the Korean Air plane clip the tail of the Icelandair while taxiing. 

He said, "There was very little movement from our wing as it touched." Taylor added that it appeared that "shards" broke off the tail of the Icelandair plane, which was reportedly parked. 

As quoted by the British media outlet, the London ambulance service spokesman said: "We were called today at 8.06pm to reports of an incident at Heathrow airport." 

It added, "We sent a number of resources to the scene including members of our hazardous area response team, a clinical team leader, a cycle responder and an incident response officer. We attended a reception centre for passengers but nobody required treatment or needed to be taken to hospital." 

