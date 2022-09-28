Organisations slam Liz Truss' government for plans to scrap pesticide law after Brexit

As the United Kingdom government steps up efforts to scrap EU laws after Brexit, wildlife groups and activists have criticised the government's plans to do away with legislation governing pesticide use.

The government has recently announced plans to repeal 570 environmental laws being carried over from Britain's time in the European Union.

Vowing that it would not stand by and let this happen, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) called PM Liz Truss's government's plans an "unprecedented attack on nature".

The society also introduced an application on its website that automatically emails MPs to demand that the protections be retained. It has already attracted more than 68,000 users.

Ranil Jayawardena, the minister of the environment, responded to the criticism by claiming on Twitter that the assertions are "simply untrue."

"We're introducing new schemes that will support our farmers to produce high quality food and support them in enhancing our natural environment."

"Last year we passed our world-leading Environment Act. We are committed to halting the decline of nature by 2030 and will not undermine our obligations to the environment in pursuit of growth," he added.

"The government wants de-regulation that will lead to yet more poo in rivers, less wildlife and land that's unable to adapt to climate change," said Craig Bennett, the chief executive officer of the Wildlife Trusts of 46 independent conservation charities, adding that people were "furious at the new threats".

Steve Backshall, a well-known wildlife television host, on Wednesday, cautioned that repealing pesticide regulations might have a fatal impact on bee populations and cause river pollution.

The 5.7 million-member National Trust heritage organisation also reacted angrily. Its director-general Hilary McGrady remarked that rather than stepping up efforts to assist the environment the government appears to be "heading in the opposite direction".

