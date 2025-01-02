A contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea is on the surge, according to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A confirmation of 91 cases were reported during the week of December 5, which is a spike in numbers from 69 outbreaks recorded in the final week of November. This raises concern among health officials, as a maximum of 65 cases were reported in the first week of December, and they urge people to be cautious and stop the virus from spreading.

Norovirus: “also called a stomach bug.”

Norovirus, sometimes referred to as "stomach flu" or the "stomach bug," is a contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC. Although this virus is not related to a typical flu, it leads to acute gastroenteritis, which is an inflammation of the stomach or intestines.

Most people with this virus start recovering within 1 to 3 days but can still spread the virus a few days later.

This virus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States, accounting for 58% of such infections in the country every year, according to the CDC.

How does this contagious virus spread?

A professor of infectious diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Dr. Williams Schaffner, said that the virus is contagious because of two primary reasons: it is and it can even survive on surfaces for days and even weeks. People catch this virus from contact with an infected person or from contaminated food or surfaces.

He further shared an example from a case in Tennessee where a Bridge Club member became sick and started vomiting in the parking lot. Soon everyone else at the table got infected. Later, the public health investigators found the virus on the playing cards. Dr. Schaffner shared an example from Tennessee where a club member with norovirus vomited in a parking lot. Soon after, everyone at the table became infected. Public health investigators later found the virus on the playing cards.

A person with this virus sheds large amounts of the virus, and just a small amount is required to infect someone. This makes norovirus especially common in crowded indoor spaces like cruise ships, nursing homes, schools, and daycares.

Contaminated water also poses a risk. Untreated sewage can pollute the water, which then spreads norovirus into food through irrigation, said Donald W. Schaffner, a food microbiologist at Rutgers University.

Dr Schaffner of Rutgers added that shellfish like oysters and mussels are also linked to outbreaks because they filter water while eating and end up carrying concentrated amounts of bacteria or viruses in their flesh.

Image of preventive measures for norovirus Photograph: (Image source: CDC ( official website of the United States government))

Symptoms:

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus, according to the CDC.

The most common symptoms: Diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain

Other symptoms: Fever, headache, and body aches

“You may feel fine, and then, all of a sudden, you have an explosive vomiting episode,” said Dr. Schaffner of Vanderbilt. There is no specific antiviral treatment for norovirus.

Old adults, people with fragile immune systems, and young children are at high risk of severe illness due to dehydration. The doctors advise you to stay home, rest, and drink IV fluids to stay hydrated. Most people recover within a span of a few days without the need to take further treatment.

Preventive measures: