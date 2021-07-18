'Havana syndrome': Mystery illness affects Vienna US diplomats

The US government is now investigating a series of health incidents that involve its diplomats and other administrative staff in Vienna.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January, more than 20 officials have reported symptoms similar to Havana Syndrome, which is a mystery brain illness.

Even though the syndrome is unexplained, US scientists say that it is most probably caused by directed microwave radiation,

First discovered in Cuba in 2016-17, the US and Canadian diplomats have complained of symptoms ranging from dizziness, loss of balance, hearing loss, and anxiety to something they described as "cognitive fog".

In the year 2019, a US academic study found "brain abnormalities" in the diplomats who had fallen ill. However, Cuba dismissed the report.

Also, the US accused Cuba of carrying out "sonic attacks", which is strongly denied.

The cases in Vienna were first highlighted by the New Yorker magazine on Friday. They were later confirmed by the US State Department, as it said that it was "vigorously investigating"