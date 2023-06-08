Has Kim Jong-un issued secret order to ban suicide in North Korea?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly passes a secret order to ban suicide in the country, labelling it as a "treason against socialism". A report by Radio Free Asia claimed that Kim has ordered local governments to take preventative measures.

A government official told the outlet that the decision was made after data showed an increase in people taking their own lives this year.

As mentioned in the report, the South Korean National Intelligence Service claimed that suicides were up about 40% compared to last year at the end of May that.

However, there's no confirmation of the data from North Korean authorities.

As quoted, a spokesperson for South Korea's National Intelligence Service said: "There are a lot of ­internal unrest factors in North Korea due to ­people’s hardships."

The spy agency apparently also mentioned that violent crimes are also on the rise in North Korea as people struggle to make ends meet.

Also read: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may have 'insomnia, alcohol dependency': South Korea's spy agency North Korea and its social system An official from the northeastern province of North Hamgyong told RFA's Korean Service that Kim's secret order, the content of which was confidential, was delivered in emergency meetings in each province of the party committee leaders at the provincial, city and county levels.

The official spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity because of security reasons.

As quoted, he said, "Our meeting was held at the provincial party committee's building located in Pohang district, in the city of Chongjin."

"The large number of suicide cases in the province was revealed and some officials … could not hide their anxious expressions," the official added.

The official mentioned that there were 35 suicide cases this year in Chongjin and nearby Kyongsong county alone, the staggering data was delivered at the North Hamgyong meeting.

The official further added that most of the cases involved whole families ending their lives together. He said, "[The attendees] were shocked by the disclosure of suicide notes that criticized the country and the social system."

Watch: Shangrila-La Dialogue: South Korean defence minister calls out ignorance on North Korea × RFA reported that the attendees were told that suicide has had a greater social impact than starvation at the meeting in Ryanggang province, an official said while speaking on condition of anonymity.

He said, "Despite the suicide prevention policy ratified by the General Secretary, the officials were not able to come up with an appropriate solution. Most of the suicides were caused by severe poverty and starvation, so no one can come up with a countermeasure right now."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE