‘Very offended’: North Korean leader’s sister slams UN meeting on spy satellite launch

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong denounced the United Nations Security Council meeting on the country’s recent satellite launch upon “robbery demands” from the United States, reported the state media KCNA, on Sunday (June 4). She also dubbed the meeting “most unfair” while rejecting sanctions and vowed to take “self-defensive” action. ‘Very offended’ over the UNSC meeting: Kim’s sister The North Korean leader’s sister, as per the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the UN meeting last week was yet another reminder that the council is acting as a “political appendage” to the “gangster-like” Washington. She also went on to say that the UNSC by accepting US’ “robbery demands” is ignoring North Korea’s right to space development.

“I am very offended that the UNSC routinely criticises our exercise of sovereign rights as the United States wants, and strongly condemn and reject this as the most unfair, prejudiced act of interfering in internal affairs and infringing our sovereignty,” said Kim Yo Jong, as quoted KCNA.

She also called North Korea’s satellite launch a “legitimate, self-defensive countermeasure” amid threats from the US and its allies. Pyongyang had also accused Washington of raising tensions in the region with their recent annual military drills.

The North Korean leader’s sister also vowed to continue launching spy satellites which the country has called necessary to counter Washington’s growing US military presence in the region.

“The DPRK will continue to take proactive measures to exercise all the lawful rights of a sovereign state, including the one to military reconnaissance satellite launch,” said Kim Yo Jong, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Additionally, she said Pyongyang will never acknowledge sanctions resolutions by the UN, “even if they slap them hundred, thousand times.” What happened at the meeting? The UNSC meeting over North Korea’s failed launch of its spy satellite was called by the US last week. The launch has since been slammed by the US, South Korea and Japan who said it violated UN resolutions barring the nuclear-armed country from any tests using ballistic missile technology.

This led the UN’s under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo on Friday to take the UNSC to task over the “lack of unity and action” on North Korea’s tests. Meanwhile, analysts have warned that if Pyongyang succeeds in its satellite deployment, the surveillance capabilities would allow North Korea to target the US and its ally South Korea more accurately.

On May 31, North Korea launched its Chollima-1 rocket which minutes later lost thrust and crashed into the sea with its satellite payload. Subsequently, in a rare announcement on the same day, Pyongyang said that it would conduct another test as soon as possible.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE