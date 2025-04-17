Harvard student visa revocation move can affect Indians: Studying at Harvard, one of the most prestigious American universities, is a dream for many Indian students, but they could lose a chance to do so in the Ivy League institution. According to reports, the administration of President Donald Trump has warned that Harvard might lose the ability to host international students.

This comes amid an ongoing tussle between Harvard and Trump, who described it as a 'joke university' over its support of student activism and alleged antisemitism on campus.

Trump's war on universities

Trump has threatened universities with funding cuts over activism he deems antisemitic and 'terrorist'. A Trump executive order of January 28 had asked universities to monitor international students for suspected participation in crime or terrorism.

Department of Homeland Security wants to see Harvard records

The Department of Homeland Security or DHS has threatened to revoke Harvard's eligibility to host foreign students unless it opens up the records on disciplinary action against its students who engage in activism.

DHS now wants universities to have certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) if they are to host international students on student visas.

The records have to be given by April 30, failing which SEVP "will automatically withdraw the school's certification” to host international students.

This was revealed in a letter sent on Wednesday (Apr 16), signed by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

What information is DHS asking from Harvard?





In its letter, DHS asked Harvard to give information on:



> visa holders who are known threats to other students or university personnel

> those who cause obstruction of the school’s learning environment



> disciplinary actions against those who made threats to other students or populations or participated in protests.

The DHS accused Harvard of creating a hostile learning environment for Jewish students, in the wake of antisemitism incidents that followed Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas militant group.

"With a $53.2 billion endowment, Harvard can fund its own chaos - DHS won't," Noem said in the letter, alleging that there was an 'anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology' in the university.

"If Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students," Noem warned.

“It is a privilege to have foreign students attend Harvard University, not a guarantee,” said the DHS letter.

“Harvard bending the knee to antisemitism — driven by its spineless leadership — fuels a cesspool of extremist riots and threatens our national security,” Noem said in a press release.

The DHS move comes amid threats that Harvard could lose federal funding worth $2.2 billion.

Just days ago, US government agencies threatened to pull Harvard’s federal funding if it did not report foreign students who violated its code of conduct.

DHS also cancelled Harvard grants worth 2.7 million dollars. These include $1.9 million Blue Campaign Program Evaluation and Violence Advisement grant and the other is $800,000 Implementation Science for Targeted Violence Prevention.

Harvard under pressure but stands firm

Already, Harvard had to revoke visas of 12 students and recent graduates.

A Harvard spokesperson said the university was aware of Noem's letter regarding grant cancellations and scrutiny of foreign student visas.

Sarah E Kennedy O’Reilly said the university “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.”

“If federal action is taken against a member of our community, we expect it will be based on clear evidence, follow established legal procedures, and respect the constitutional rights afforded to all individuals,” Kennedy O’Reilly wrote in a statement.

Harvard's India connection

Every year, between 500 and 800 Indian students and scholars study at Harvard, according to the university's global support website.

Harvard has ongoing cooperation with Indian institutions, and Harvard students and scholars often travel to India. Harvard-linked institutions in India include the Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute’s regional office in New Delhi, the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health’s India Research Centre in Mumbai, and Harvard Business School’s India Research Centre in Mumbai.