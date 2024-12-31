As the year 2024 comes to an end, the world is prepped to celebrate the New Year on January 1 every year. It is that time of the year to reflect on the past year and cherish the memories as we move ahead towards the next year with hope and enthusiasm.

Advertisment

People celebrate New Year’s eve with countdowns, late-night parties, sharing special meals with friends and family, exchanging gifts or watching fireworks. Many people also keep New Year's resolutions and promise to themselves for self-growth.

Here are some inspirational quotes, messages, and WhatsApp statuses that you can post on social media and share with your loved ones to send them greetings for New Year 2025!

Also read | Europe's destruction, contact with aliens: Here's what Baba Vanga predicted for 2025

Advertisment

Happy New Year 2025: Messages and statuses

Here’s to a year of good health, happiness, and success in all your endeavours. Cheers to 2024!

Let this be the year of growth, exploration, and living life to the fullest. Have an incredible New Year!

Advertisment

Wishing you a spectacular start to 2025! May the year ahead bring joy, success, and endless possibilities!

Happy New Year 2025! May this year bring success, growth, and opportunities to achieve all your goals. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead!

Out with the old, in with the new—here’s to a bright and beautiful 2025!

The end of the year is not just an end but a pause to celebrate how far you’ve come.

Cheers to another year of friendship, laughter, and memories! Let’s make 2025 even more amazing together. Happy New Year!

May the new year bring you warmth, love, and light to guide your path to a positive destination.

Write the new chapter of your life with happiness and smiles, and hope for a beautiful journey of many more miles….. Happy New Year!

May our adventures continue and our bond grows even stronger in 2025. Thank you for being the amazing friend you are. Happy New Year!

Also read | Delhi Police issues advisory for New Year’s Eve: What you need to know

Happy New Year 2025: Quotes

“For last year's words belong to last year's language and next year's words await another voice.” ― T.S. Eliot

“This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change.” ― Taylor Swift

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” ― Oprah Winfrey

“And now we welcome the new year, full of things that have never been” ― Rainer Maria Rilke

I want to make a New year's prayer, not a resolution. I'm praying for courage.” ― Susan Sontag

“Of all sound of all bells... most solemn and touching is the peal which rings out the Old Year.” ― Charles Lamb

“Tomorrow, is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one.” ― Brad Paisley