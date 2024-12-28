The Delhi Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory about the arrangements and restrictions to be implemented across the national capital on New Year’s Eve. The measures aim to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow during the celebrations on 31 December 2024.
As per the advisory additional police officers will be stationed throughout the city, with a special focus on markets, malls, and key celebration areas. Restrictions will apply to both private and public transport vehicles in and around Connaught Place.
Traffic restrictions
From 8 pm onwards on 31 December, vehicles will be prohibited from entering Connaught Place and its surrounding areas. The restricted zones include:
Mandi House roundabout
Bengali Market roundabout
North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover
Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing
Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk
R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing
Gole Market roundabout
General Post Office roundabout
Patel Chowk
Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozeshah Road crossing
Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane
Windsor Place roundabout
Only vehicles with valid passes will be permitted to enter the inner, middle, and outer circles of Connaught Place.
Parking arrangements
Parking facilities will be available at designated areas near Connaught Place, including:
Gole Dak Khana: On Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, and Bhai Veer Singh Marg
Patel Chowk: Rakab Ganj Road behind All India Radio
Mandi House: Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House
Minto Road: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and Press Road area
Panchkuian Road: R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road, and Basant Road
Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Ferozeshah Road crossing: Copernicus Lane and K.G. Marg towards C-Hexagon
Bengali Market roundabout: Babar Road and Tansen Marg
Windsor Place: Rajender Prasad Road and Raisina Road
Gole Market: Peshwa Road, service road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg, and R.K. Ashram Road
Buta Singh roundabout: Jantar Mantar Road and Raisina Road
Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and vehicles parked in unauthorised areas will be towed away.
Strict enforcement
The Delhi Police have warned of strict action against violations such as drunken driving, overspeeding, stunt biking, reckless driving, and zig-zag or dangerous driving. The advisory noted:
"Police will conduct strict checks for violations, including drunken driving, overspeeding, stunt biking, reckless driving, and zig-zag or dangerous driving. Violators will face legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act," the advisory said.
Motorists are advised to avoid Mathura Road and Bhairon Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, as congestion is anticipated near the Delhi Zoo.
