The Delhi Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory about the arrangements and restrictions to be implemented across the national capital on New Year’s Eve. The measures aim to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow during the celebrations on 31 December 2024.

As per the advisory additional police officers will be stationed throughout the city, with a special focus on markets, malls, and key celebration areas. Restrictions will apply to both private and public transport vehicles in and around Connaught Place.

Traffic restrictions

From 8 pm onwards on 31 December, vehicles will be prohibited from entering Connaught Place and its surrounding areas. The restricted zones include:

Mandi House roundabout

Bengali Market roundabout

North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover

Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing

Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk

R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg crossing

Gole Market roundabout

General Post Office roundabout

Patel Chowk

Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozeshah Road crossing

Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane

Windsor Place roundabout

Only vehicles with valid passes will be permitted to enter the inner, middle, and outer circles of Connaught Place.

Parking arrangements

Parking facilities will be available at designated areas near Connaught Place, including:

Gole Dak Khana: On Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, and Bhai Veer Singh Marg

Patel Chowk: Rakab Ganj Road behind All India Radio

Mandi House: Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House

Minto Road: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and Press Road area

Panchkuian Road: R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road, and Basant Road

Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Ferozeshah Road crossing: Copernicus Lane and K.G. Marg towards C-Hexagon

Bengali Market roundabout: Babar Road and Tansen Marg

Windsor Place: Rajender Prasad Road and Raisina Road

Gole Market: Peshwa Road, service road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg, and R.K. Ashram Road

Buta Singh roundabout: Jantar Mantar Road and Raisina Road

Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and vehicles parked in unauthorised areas will be towed away.

Strict enforcement

The Delhi Police have warned of strict action against violations such as drunken driving, overspeeding, stunt biking, reckless driving, and zig-zag or dangerous driving. The advisory noted:

"Police will conduct strict checks for violations, including drunken driving, overspeeding, stunt biking, reckless driving, and zig-zag or dangerous driving. Violators will face legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act," the advisory said.

Motorists are advised to avoid Mathura Road and Bhairon Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, as congestion is anticipated near the Delhi Zoo.

(With inputs from agencies)