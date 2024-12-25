New Delhi, India

India: On Wednesday (Dec 24), an unidentified vehicle rammed into the ambulance carrying the bodies of the three suspected terrorists of the banned 'Khalistan Zindabad Force' recently neutralised in a joint operation of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Police.

As per the police, the incident happened on the Rampur bypass on Tuesday (Dec 23) night. While no injuries have been reported, the ambulance was damaged in the incident. Following this, the bodies were shifted to another vehicle for transportation.

What happened?

According to the Rampur District Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra, an unidentified vehicle rammed into the vehicle carrying the bodies. He specified that no casualties happened.

Mishra said that as soon as his department received information about the accident, Rampur police rushed to the site and the bodies of the three terrorists were shifted to another vehicle.

Who were the terrorists?

On Monday (Dec 23), officials from UP Police and Punjab police, in a joint operation, killed three Khalistani terrorists accused of attacking a police post in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

The operation took place in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. The three pro-Khalistani terrorists have been identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), members of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), a banned terror outfit. The three men were shot down after they allegedly fired at the police party.

They were part of a module controlled by Ranjeet Singh Nita, the chief of KZF, and operated by Jaswinder Singh Mannu and Jagjeet Singh.

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Punjab Police DJP Yadav alleged that Jagjeet Singh, who was operating under the alias Fateh Singh Baggi, is based in the United Kingdom and is believed to be serving in the British Army.

(With inputs from agencies)