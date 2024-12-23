Uttar Pradesh, India

In India's Uttar Pradesh, on Monday (Dec 23), officials from UP Police and Punjab police, in a joint operation, killed three Khalistani terrorists accused of attacking a police post in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

The operation took place in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. The three pro-Khalistani terrorists have been identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh alias Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh (18), members of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), a banned terror outfit. The three men were shot down after they allegedly fired at the police party.

News agency ANI on X shared the pictures of the three terrorists.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar tweets "In a resolute step towards ensuring national security, UP Police, in collaboration with Punjab Police, successfully neutralized a Pak-sponsored terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF)."

A Unified Front Against Terror: UP Police & Punjab Police Foil Khalistan Zindabad Force Module

Pakistan sponsored terrorism

Taking to X, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the encounter was a "major breakthrough against Pak (Pakistan) sponsored" Khalistan Zindabad Force terror module.

DGP Yadav said that the operation took place in the jurisdiction of PS Puranpur, Pilibhit. He revealed that the three men were "involved in the grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur".

DGP Punjab Police: "In a major breakthrough against a #Pak-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force(KZF) terror module, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party. This terror module is involved in grenade attacks"

Investigations are in progress to unveil the entire terror module," he added.

Amitabh Yash, Additional Director General (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh Police said "The three sustained serious injuries in the encounter and were immediately rushed to CHC Puranpur for treatment."

During the operation, police officials seized two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a huge cache of ammunition from the terrorists, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)